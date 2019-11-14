To the editor:
Hey, Stillwater, what’s happening? The past few days the News Press has reported that; a youth shot a man to death, a man fired his concealed gun in Walmart, and today the police are said to be looking for a person, or persons, who has been firing shots into houses. Yes, we certainly need more guns in the hands of our stalwart citizens. When everyone is packing iron we can have a right merry old circular firing squad and end the misery once and for all.
In a related development, NPR reported that violent crimes are on the rise. In the report it was stated that the increase is mainly due to gun violence against people, rather than property crime. This increase has been the largest in 2018 and it focuses mostly on white men firing on Hispanic people. What in the world is going on? What happened in, say, 2017 that would cause your average white guy to want to harm Hispanics? Has there been something or someone who has tried to make the Hispanic or other darker skinned immigrants our enemy?
In a possibly related issue, I see that Congress is holding Impeachment hearings against Mr. Trump.
