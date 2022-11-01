William Sanders
Stillwater
To the editor:
Why is Kevin Stitt unfit for governor? Well...
1. His relationship to the Tribes is abysmal ... if he’s not shaking them down for casino revenue like a mob boss, he’s trying to undercut their sovereignty. Right after he pledged to talk to them after the debates, he hired outside attorneys in litigation against them (blindsiding his own people on 2300 Lincoln). Ironic as he’s a “card-carrying” member.
2.The corruption: the no-bid contracts for $8 million for pandemic school supplies. Or the $5.4 million in PPE never delivered, or the $2.6 million for hydroxychloroquine, to name a few. And don’t get me started on Swadley’s!
3.Crappy and incompetent leadership. The latest fiasco in hiring outside attorneys and blindsiding the legislature is just the latest string of fumbles. And who could forget the winter of February 2022? While Oklahomans were hunkering from snowstorms and COVID, Stitt was skiing in New Mexico.
4. Undercutting health and education. Stitt has targeted schools and teachers. Between trying to privatize education (just Google Epic and see how that turned out) and targeting teachers and institutions for being too “woke,” parents may have to resort to home-schooling out of necessity. Ditto for health, where SoonerCare is on the block, or the genius idea to relocate the public health lab (where much of the new equipment sits unused).
5.Lack of transparency, in hiring, firing, and of course state contracts. There is his labor pool of the Young Presidents Organization, how some of his appointees left under a cloud (Jerry Winchester, the Land Office Commissioners) or fired for whistleblowing (Rex Duncan).
I could go on, but it’d fill a whole page. But to summarize ... do we really need four more years of this? If you can’t vote for Hofmeister, vote for Bruno or Yen ... because at this rate, a cowpie has more competence and integrity than our current executive at this point.
