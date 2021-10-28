Jerry Ray Bettis
Stillwater
To the editor:
Stop the steal!?
I’ll remind you of what Will Rogers famously said. He said that he was not a member of an organized political party. That’s because he was a Democrat. And yet, the ex-President is saying that this disorganized bunch of wild-eyed radicals stole the 2020 election from him. Face it, folks, Democrats aren’t even able to pass some simple legislation to save our democracy. Democrats can’t pass a voting rights bill because the Republicans tsk tsk and say that it isn’t needed, all while many states are whittling away at voting access.
Democrats couldn’t even get Merrick Garland a hearing as a Supreme Court nominee because Republicans tsk tsked and said “not in an election year.” Democrats couldn’t even stop the Republicans from ramming through Amy Coney Barrett in the twilight of the ex-President’s term. Democrats couldn’t get Republicans to agree to an independent Jan. 6 commission appointed to investigate the most dangerous thing perpetrated on America since the Civil War. Democrats can’t even seem to pass needed infrastructure legislation because – heck, I don’t know why.
Steal an election?
Look, all these other things are easier by far than stealing an election. Why would some all-powerful force bother to steal an election from the worst president in American history and then sit idly by while nothing gets done?
As John McEnroe would say, “You’ve got to be kidding.”
