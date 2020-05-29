Mo Wassell
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am writing to document my emphatic and continued support of renewing the contract for the joint venture of the City of Stillwater and OSU, operating as Prairie Arts Center. I can’t believe it has already been three years! But the innovative, healing, creative and sometimes miraculous-seeming efforts that the staff have made during this time are truly commendable.
I have been involved with Multigraphics/Multi Art Center/Prairie Arts Center in varying ways since 1996, as a patron, instructor, board member of the Friends group, volunteer, artist, and employee, and these past three years have been the most rewarding and impressive. Meghan Brasuell, along with her fabulous support staff, have not only healed breaches from previous management efforts, but have truly created a cohesive, community-minded art enrichment center. The umbrella support of OSU has allowed for opportunities and exposure that would not have been possible otherwise.
I took exception to some of the points made by Ms. Julie Couch in her News Press article, which I assume was also passed along to the City officials. While I have a different understanding of several items, I will only address the issues I’m personally familiar with.
While I respect Ms. Couch’s claimed experience as an auditor, it may be that she is not familiar with how hours/visits/participation are calculated using an aggregate method, commonly used in nonprofits and most businesses who deal with the public. True, it doesn’t allow for duplication, but as repeat business is as important as new business, it still accurately reflects an impressive number of people who have been served, and was also a method used during the management of Friends of Multi Arts Center (at least during my tenure and involvement there).
She questioned why “OSU-related residents are receiving special treatment at a City of Stillwater facility” (emphasis is mine) – the error seems to lie in her belief that it is a City organization, rather than an OSU organization renting from the City. It may also be that she believes the contract with OSU is the same as the one Friends of Multi Arts had, which is not the case. It seems absolutely logical to me that OSU staff, faculty and students would receive a benefit in membership fees. It bears note that they don’t receive free access to classes.
She also questioned why local residents are not involved in the decision-making process. Again, I believe it’s a misunderstanding in thinking that it’s a public-operated business, rather than a university-run organization. (Believe me, as a retired staff member from OSU there were many times I wish they would’ve asked for my input, but alas...) And I would like to go on record in stating that this very distinction is what has allowed it to make the impressive strides it has made under the professional and creative management of Rebecca Brienan and Meghan Brasuell. But I will also state that they have embraced feedback and suggestions from residents, participants and a variety of other venues.
And as to the implementation of artist “Popup sales” rather than the former commission-based shop, as an artist who participated extensively in the shop during its past existence as well as most of the Popup sales now implemented, I much prefer receiving 100% of my sales (minus a modest table fee) in the popup sales over receiving 60% of what might sell in the shop. Attendance at the sales have been beyond rewarding for me and the majority of the artists who participate. As I am also a modest collector of original art, I’ve enjoyed having such a variety of quality art to choose from and purchase. In these financially-challenging times, artists and art centers/galleries need to be innovative in order to support artists and keep art affordable and available to the public. It is also worthy to mention that attendance at the sales is not “estimated,” as implied by Ms. Couch, but reflects a count tallied by staff during the sales/events.
The City of Stillwater is to be commended on its foresight in agreeing to this creative partnership with OSU, and I am looking forward to what new and exciting things can happen once that contract is renewed. I am very grateful to Prairie Arts Center, and thus the City of Stillwater and OSU, for allowing me to be a tiny part of such a great experience.
