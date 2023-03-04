Shirley Arnold
Stillwater
To the editor:
I sincerely hope the majority of Oklahoma voters will vote No on State Question 820.
One concern I have when driving Oklahoma roads is drunk drivers. Do we really want to include drivers high on marijuana? Please don’t tell me this law won’t allow that.
Our laws don’t “allow” drunk drivers, but we all know the judgment of drunk or high drivers is impaired, and there are far too many victims of impaired drivers every year. This drug is destructive to folks’ brains and other parts of their body.
Hopefully, voters will have concerns for our citizens, especially our young people, using marijuana for fun and then needing stronger and stronger drugs to get the results they crave. I believe this law would cause far more addiction and crime – that would be something we should all be ashamed of and sorry for.
It’s disgusting to hear that we would have more tax money for our schools if this law passes.
Where have we heard that before, and how many times have we heard that just before an election for more money?
If that had been true each time, our schools should be the best in the country by now.
They are not!
Also, I hear this money will be used to fight drug addiction. Does anyone else find that extremely contradictory and unbelievable?
I heard a man say the present laws “aren’t working” so he wants the law to pass. This law, I believe, would make the situation far worse. We need to protect the citizens of Oklahoma.
Don’t be fooled. Vote No on State Question 820!
