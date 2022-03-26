Tom Bradley
Former SFD Fire Chief,
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear Citizens of Stillwater,
A bond election for funding replacement of Fire Station II has been scheduled on April 5, 2022.
We are being asked to invest in the support and sustainment of Stillwater Fire Department and the excellent fire protection they provide for our community.
Fire Station II has been in continuous service for 84 years and no longer fills the needs of our community. Some of the reason the replacement include: obsolete and failing mechanical systems that are expensive and difficult to maintain or replace, compliance issues regarding the Americans with Disabilities Act, separate gender facilities for employees and the public and the lack of adequate space for additional apparatus and equipment. These are just a few examples.
Our past and present elected leaders, city administrators, including the Fire Chief have devoted countless hours researching all the aspects and requirements to replace Fire Station II. They have developed a valid funding plan that will allow for the replacement of Fire Station II.
I have great confidence with the passage of this bond that the funds will be effectively and efficiently used.
Please join me as I invest in Stillwater by voting YES for the bond to replace Fire Station II on April 5, 2002.
