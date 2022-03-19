Jonathan Udoka
Stillwater
To the editor:
I stand with Fire Chief Essary, Assistant Fire Chief Halcomb and Stillwater Fire Leadership in supporting replacing Fire Station #2.
While it looks iconic from the outside, Station #2 has a myriad of issues plaguing it. Front and center is our safety and the safety of those men and women serving as firefighters. The location suffers from slow response times due to street layout, lack of street lights, and traffic congestion. Additionally, the 83-year-old building is woefully outdated and falls well below current national environmental, safety, technological, and living standards.
Station #2 represents a long history of collaboration between OSU and Stillwater. Under the new plan, that tradition will continue. The University will provide a location for a new Station #2 on the east side of Western Avenue, north of McElroy. The location and traffic will help reduce the response time to the western part of town and alleviate some of the overlap caused by the location of the current stations.
Moreover, the iconic structure isn’t going anywhere. It is listed by the National Historic Registrar, and will be preserved by the University.
The last fire station we built – Station #4 on 19th Street – was funded by a bond passed in 1984 that has long since been repaid. I plan to vote YES on April 5 to support our Fire Department, public safety, and our entire community. I hope you’ll do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.