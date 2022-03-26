Ariel Ross,
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear neighbors,
Do me a favor real quick: picture the scene on Campus Corner on a game day. Got that picture in your head? And then imagine trying to maneuver a fire truck in or out of Fire Station #2 in the middle of that.
Did that make you a little stressed just thinking about it? Yeah, me too.
On April 5th Stillwater residents can vote to approve a bond that would enable the construction of a new location for Fire Station #2. I am absolutely certain that this bond issue needs to pass.
On a chilly day last week I got a tour of Station #2 from Chief Terry Essary, which was really cool – and also sweltering. Did you know that in the station the heat is either all the way on or all the way off, with no in between? That the Fire Department’s new ladder truck is too tall to fit in the doors? That the venting apparatus for the truck exhaust, though as good as they can rig it, isn’t good enough to ensure that the station crew aren’t breathing fumes whenever they’re there? That they don’t have proper storage for their gear? That they have one bathroom, insufficient housing facilities for the city’s female firefighters to work there, and that the training tower has been taken over by birds?
There’s more I could mention – a whole litany of reasons that Fire Station #2, though historic and, on the outside, iconically beautiful in its location at the intersection of University and Knoblock, is simply insufficient on the inside to function as a modern fire station. Insufficient to allow the firefighters to do their job to the best of their ability, and to inhabit the building safely and comfortably. I think we owe it to them to change that, since their job is literally to protect us, our families, our homes and businesses.
Chief Essary paused at one point in our walk through the station to talk about the bay doors. It turns out that they’re very heavy, would be incredibly hard to replace, and expensive to fix if they break. Once one of them did break and fell on a truck as it was passing through the door. He was afraid, he said, that one might fall on a person some day. I could see the weight of that fear in his face, and hear it in his voice. It made my daily concerns feel sort of small.
Instead of continuing to accept the extra strain on our Stillwater firefighters as they do their jobs, I hope you’ll join me in voting to approve the bond to give them a new station. It won’t be fancy, Chief Essary acknowledged – the money would be just enough for what they need. At the same time this will allow the historic building on Campus Corner, which we love, to find a new life as something more suited to its dignified age. The building will stay! But the Fire Station and its firefighters, for our sake and theirs, need to move.
