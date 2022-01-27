Calvin J. Anthony
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is hard to believe it has been 37 years since I, as Mayor of Stillwater, signed the Ordinance that implemented our first Visitor Tax at 4% in 1985. But it is easy to see the many benefits that have accrued for Stillwater because our citizens saw the value in collecting a Hotel/Motel Tax that is mostly paid by visitors to our community. It is easy to notice the number of jobs, hundreds of conventions, stock and ag shows, and entertainment events that came to Stillwater because of the support the Visitor tax provided. February 8, we as citizens will have an opportunity to increase this tax, after 37 years at 4%, to 7%. This Proposition #2 on the ballot allows our community to catch up with most other towns in our area, like Sand Springs 7%, Ponca City 8%, Perry 8%, and Enid 8%. There are so many more economic development opportunities this small increase can help us provide.
Proposition #1 proposal is to increase our sales tax by ½ cent and extend the old and new tax 10 years to 2032. This would make Stillwater’s total sales tax 9.3%, which is comparable to many other towns in our area of the state. The purpose of this transportation tax is to improve the streets, roads, sidewalks, and bicycle paths. As a community, we are behind in allocating the necessary funds to properly maintain and improve our streets. Currently, there is approximately $68.5 million in unfunded capital projects waiting for needed funds. This sales tax increase will yield approximately $80 million over 10 years.
Stillwater has always been a progressive community, and willing to step up to meet the needs of its citizens. I hope you will join me in supporting Propositions #1 and #2 by voting yes on February 8.
Wes and Lou Watkins
Stillwater
To the editor:
Without question, a big reason we love Stillwater is because of its small-town values with big-town activities! We like the idea of letting our visitors share the cost of providing those activities. Over 36 years ago, a small (4%) lodging tax was levied to help that happen. Now it is proposed that levy be raised by 3%. That increase seems fair to us, and matches or is less than the “visitor’s tax” in virtually every town of any size around us. Part of the earnings will go to improve the facilities we have and to create new ones – and, to help pay for marketing an exciting new convention center which really will create vibrancy for our community. We see this vote as one more way to ensure a wonderful future for Stillwater. Voters will approve or disapprove of this proposed increase on Feb 8. Join us in voting FOR the proposed increase in the Visitor’s Tax.
Glenna Craig
Payne County Clerk
To the editor:
As the Payne County Clerk, and lifelong citizen of Stillwater/Payne County, I would like to extend my support for the upcoming visitor tax on the ballot on February 8, 2022. A “Yes” vote is a vote for the tax YOU will never pay, unless you stay in a local hotel, bed and breakfast, or Airbnb. This tax is paid by travelers staying at hotels, motels, or other vacation rentals in our community, but still a minimal increase to the lodging industry as a whole. A “Yes” vote will support our local economic recovery efforts by reinvigorating our economy to attract visitors new and returning to our beautiful community, supporting year-round tourism efforts, support new and returning events to our community that support year-round employment. For all of these reasons and so many more, I encourage you to support this long-overdue increase that will help support our beautiful growing and thriving community and the citizens who will live here for years to come.
