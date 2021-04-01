Judy Henderson
Stillwater
To the editor:
To My Fellow Stillwater Residents,
I am writing to express my support for Dr. Marshall A. Baker for the Stillwater School Board-Seat 5. I have lived in Stillwater since 1970, and I have served as an SPS teacher, building principal and Director of the Professional Development Center. This board election is so important as the district begins the recovery process from the recent pandemic, and Dr. Baker has the experience, perspective, and empathy to help lead our schools forward over the next four years. First, he has been a classroom teacher in a public school, a principal at two sites in Stillwater Schools, a previous board member, a teacher educator, and now consults school districts in school design and innovation. Second, he has the relationships with teachers, administrators, parents, OSU, and the community to help rebuild trust and ensure our students are able to catch up and succeed. Finally, and most importantly, Marshall is a dad of two current SPS elementary students. Having the perspective of a parent is so important and needed on the board.
It is rare to have the opportunity to have someone with Dr. Baker’s experience, passion, connection, and relationships on the ballot. Our students, teachers, and staff need Marshall on the board-please join me in voting Baker for the Board on April 6.
Sincerely from a long-time SPS educator.
