Steve Armbruster
Stillwater
To the editor:
Intelligent, articulate and refreshingly open-minded, Abby Broyles is working tirelessly and with integrity to connect with Oklahoma families, learning what is important to all of us.
As a result of these conversations, her priorities include affordable health care, support for public education, access to broadband internet and bipartisan solutions.
If these are issues that matter to you, Abby Broyles deserves your support for election to the U. S. Senate.
She has mine.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.