David R. Schlichter
US ARMY Chaplain Major Retired
To the editor:
I would like the constituents of the 33rd district to know what kind of man Brice Chaffin is. I should know he kept me alive in combat from October 2006 – January 2008 as he assumed responsibility for my personal security as I was the Chaplain for the US ARMY, 2nd Battalion 8th US Cavalry, 1st Cavalry Division. Brice was my chaplain’s assistant and a key component of his job was to get me from place to place across the battlespace. Our unit received a distinguished unit award for the combat service and outstanding effort during our time. This award is a mark of distinction that is awarded to very few. Brice was also a valuable and trusted member of the unit staff responsible for communication and coordination for memorial services of our fallen warriors, of which we had many. His vigilance and tireless efforts helped our team to minister to those warriors who lost brothers and had to return to the same combat zone they lost their brothers in. This demands wisdom and compassion to defuse volatile situations and bring focus and healing to the wounded soul. I trusted Brice with my life and if I lived in the district I would trust him emphatically with my vote and the representation of my values. You can too.
