Weston Caswell
Stillwater
To the editor:
I, Weston C. Caswell, hereby proclaim full support and encouragement of Ms. Yuki Clarke for Stillwater City Council Seat No. 2 in the upcoming election held on Feb. 14, 2023.
After speaking with Ms. Clarke directly, I discovered she and I had very similar reason as to why we chose to run for office and cine I have been deemed ineligible to serve at this time, I would like to encourage all whom would cast their vote to me on election day to instead take a moment to review Yuki’s campaign and consider giving their vote to her instead. I believe Yuki would be a phenomenal asset and addition to the City Council for many reasons just as I believe that Yuki would be the face of the residents of our city who do not reflect the traditional standard branding society has placed upon us.
Your vote does count, regardless of what anyone tells you, please, remember that always and vote every election.
