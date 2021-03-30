Jerry Wilhm
Stillwater
To the editor:
We have lived in Stillwater almost 60 years and this is our first letter to the editor of the News Press. We are writing now because we cannot recall a candidate more qualified to serve on the Stillwater School Board than Camille Frye DeYong. She has participated in organizing many events for the school system and has served as president of the school board twice. She has experience as a teacher in the system which is extremely important to gain the perspective of the classroom teacher. We urge voters to ascertain that the Stillwater schools will continue to have such a well-trained and experienced member on the board.
