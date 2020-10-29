James and Ann Halligan
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is an honor on our part to endorse the candidacy of Tom Dugger for an additional term as the State Senator for District 21. We think he has completed four years of excellent service and deserves our support for an additional four years. Having known Tom for many years, we have observed his empathy and compassion by his employing students in his business and his commitment to diligently endeavoring to improve all aspects of our lives in District 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.