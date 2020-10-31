Jim Rutledge
Stillwater
To the editor:
I have known Tom Dugger for most of 40 years through Rotary, Legion and church. He is an honest, hard working legislator that always has time to visit if you have a question. But if you need only one reason to vote for him, let it be this.
He is the only Certified Public Accountant in the legislature and it would be great to keep someone in the state house that understands how to put together a budget and read a spread sheet. Tom has my vote and I hope you will give him your vote too.
