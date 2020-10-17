Lou Watkins
Stillwater
To the editor:
Four years ago when we wrote our support for Tom Dugger for Payne County’s seat in the Oklahoma Senate, we wrote about our personal knowledge of his character and ability (and of Ann’s – we get a two-fer with them!). How they quietly take communion to shut-ins after church. How we watched him work tirelessly to help a veteran get deserved and badly needed benefits. How Ann provided free daily, weekly, and monthly tutoring for a young man who couldn’t read or write. How they canceled work and came to our side when we needed help. And on and on. Tom was elected, thanks to many of you reading this right now. So our letter this year will be an update – we cite hard and important evidence of Tom’s effectiveness the past 4 years as our Senator.
Many of us retired teachers in Payne County are enjoying our FIRST COLA in many, many years - and Tom was Senate co-author for this increase which had been denied year after year. As chair of Stillwater’s Fairlawn Board, Lou had a particular interest in legislation affecting Oklahoma’s cemeteries, and Tom was the Senate sponsor for legislation that cemetery Boards had tried for decades to get changed, guiding it for UNANIMOUS support from both committee and the full Senate. It is now law, thanks to additional support from our Payne County delegation in the House. Tom’s 2020 reelection endorsement by the OEA and the OREA (retired educators) is seconded at home by spouse Ann who taught elementary reading for over 30 years and now coaches OSU’s student teachers. Tom’s professional CPA background pays huge dividends for us as he hold agencies accountable for their budgets, and he received a perfect score by the Research Institute for Economic Development for his work to create good jobs and grow Oklahoma’s economy. He also has a perfect score of support by the Oklahoma Institute for Child Advocacy. Tom is a veteran and is well known as an example of legislative passion for support and help for our active and retired military. Tom’s focus is for ALL of our county as we have heard him many, many times voice concern for problems and express joy for the accomplishments of all the people and the groups he represents throughout all of Payne county.
We know Tom and Ann Dugger well. They simply are good, smart, honest, public-minded, down-to-earth people. Tom doesn’t need a job – he serves because he cares. We need more like Tom in governance. Thank you for reading our letter. Please join us in support to reelect Tom Dugger to the State Senate.
