Tom and Emily Williams
Stillwater
To the editor:
We are pleased to endorse Tom Dugger for reelection to the State Senate District 21 of Oklahoma. Tom is a highly qualified person for this position due to years of working as a CPA, as City Councilor of Stillwater and many other civic organizations. He is also a champion for public education since his wife Ann served many years as a public school teacher in Stillwater Public Schools and continues to teach at Oklahoma State University. He has served on many Senate committees during his present term in office. We know that Mr. Dugger will continue to work tirelessly and with distinction for the constituents of District 21, and we urge you to vote with us to reelect this fine man and good friend.
Please vote on Nov. 3!
