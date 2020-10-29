Beth Furnish
Stillwater
To the editor:
I will be voting for Rick Dunham for State District 21 because of all the hard work I have seen from him since day one. I am impressed with his service to our country as an Afghanistan combat veteran. After talking with Rick, it’s extremely apparent that he’s running because he truly believes he can be an effective voice for our district. He genuinely cares about all of the people in our community.
Rick has been out knocking on the doors of voters in Cushing, Perkins, and Yale for months. Rick’s signs show up in yards of people voting for both major parties. He understands the importance of educating Oklahomans be competitive in today’s economy. He understands the importance of saving our rural hospitals.
I know that Rick will always have our best interests in mind. I implore others to look past partisan politics and vote for the person who is willing to talk to voters.
