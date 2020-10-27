JR Wood
Stillwater
To the editor:
I support state senate district 21 candidate Rick Dunham. With more than 220,000 deaths, 1,200 plus in Oklahoma alone, the GOP response to this pandemic has been a disaster!
From the top-down, the GOP has largely ignored this virus to our country’s detriment. Last month, long-term unemployment jumped to 2.4 million, the highest so far in the coronavirus pandemic-induced recession (Bureau of Labor Statistics). Nearly 800,000 out of work Americans moved into the long-term unemployed category from August to September, the largest month-over-month increase ever (National Employment Law Project). It’s so bad the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission’s computer systems are not equipped to handle the whopping 90,000 applicants.
Are we better off now than four years ago? Unemployment was only 4.7% nationwide then? It jumped to nearly double that now at 8.2%.
As we attempt to crash headlong into a 2nd pandemic wave, between the deaths and unemployment, Trump, Stitt, Dugger, and Oklahoma’s Republican party have failed to keep us safe and economically secure.
The GOP could have taken the reigns of leadership and they failed us all. They even forced our children into schools, campuses, and work too early, potentially bringing it back to the most vulnerable. So many in our county fail to take it seriously because of a lack of leadership. How many more will die?
It didn’t have to be this way. New Zealand, for example, has largely recovered because of its proactive work in slowing the virus’s spread. Yet, Trump calls it “herd mentality” – his party ignorantly follows. Governor Stitt, who also had the virus, flouts mandating statewide mask orders and social distancing – it’s up to us.
We need strong leadership instead of our current “herd mentality.” Senator Dugger has followed his party instead of science and reason. He could have taken charge by challenging our governor, instead, he stayed behind the scenes as he’s apt to do – that’s not leadership.
I will vote for Rick Dunham because he is a veteran who believes in science. He won’t be afraid to challenge our state’s “leaders” and get us back to school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.