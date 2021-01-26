Aaron Means
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am writing this letter of recommendation on the behalf of Mr. Riley Flack who is running for Stillwater City Council Seat 4.
I have had the opportunity to talk with Mr. Flack about his vision for our city. I am impressed by his great concern to promote the general welfare of our community. Just like many thousands of us, he believes in open and transparent local government. When he was asked why he is running for Stillwater City Council, he said that he felt that he was called to step up to serve the people.
He has thought this decision through carefully and he is willing to be committed to our needs as a city councilman.
He speaks passionately about the role of local government and how their primary function is promoting the safety of the public while honoring our civil liberties. Mr. Flack is a strong advocate for parental rights. He believes local governments can provide services to the community that help growing families without trying to become surrogate parents. Additionally, local government should provide guidance that helps improve our quality of life while allowing each individual to demonstrate personal responsibility.
I firmly support Mr. Flack because I believe he is a man of his word.
Finally, he sounds optimistic about the future of our city. That is exactly what we need at this time from city leadership. As our current council members continue the projects around Stillwater that reflects very well on us around the state and around our nation, I believe he is the right person to add a constructive voice to help our city’s progress.
I ask you to vote Riley Flack for Stillwater City Council on Feb. 9, 2021!
