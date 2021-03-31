Ed and Andrea Arquitt
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is with much enthusiasm that we support Steve Hallgren for the Stillwater School Board. Steve has a long history of supporting public education at all levels as a citizen, a parent and an OSU professor.
As a present member of the Stillwater School Board he is committed to providing the highest quality of education for the young people of our community, preparing them to become successful and active citizens of our local community, our state, our nation and the world. He has been in continuous contact with teachers and students in our schools as well as administrators and parents through face to face contacts. Because of his time working with the Peace Corps in different parts of the world he has a unique base of knowledge from which to make decisions relating to the our system of public education. He is a believer and supporter of lifelong learning. We encourage you to cast your vote for Steve Hallgren on April 6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.