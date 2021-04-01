Sam Ball
Stillwater
To the editor:
As the father of an up-and-coming child in the Stillwater Public School system, I would like to express support for Dr. Steve Hallgren in his candidacy for the Stillwater School Board. Being a product of the Stillwater school system myself and having worked in higher education for the last eight years, I have become more acutely aware how necessary it is to have an advocate for students of all levels of need and backgrounds on the School Board. Dr. Hallgren’s years as an educator, parent to students who went through Stillwater Public Schools, as well as his continued commitment to improving the Stillwater community are testaments to why he is qualified and would excel in this role. I am confident that he would be an approachable advocate for all in the community and would actively work to make sure that the needs of the students and their families are met and well advocated for.
