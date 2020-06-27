Alan Brunken
Stillwater
To the editor:
With a lifelong career in education in both the United States and abroad, the last 34 years being at OSU as Professor of Forestry, Steve Hallgren will bring not only an in-depth knowledge and understanding of education but also a rich background of experiences to the deliberations and decisions of the Stillwater Board of Education.
Steve is committed to listening to the Stillwater community, to parents, to faculty and staff, to students and to civic and business leaders to establish goals, to identify needs, to explore alternatives and to develop solutions for the Stillwater Public School system.
To the extent possible, Steve is dedicated to full transparency in Board activities and will encourage citizen participation in those deliberative processes.
Steve Hallgren and his wife Gerry have lived in Stillwater since 1986 and have three children, all of whom are graduates of the Stillwater Public School system. During their children’s primary school years, Steve was active in the PTA and served as President of Westwood PTA.
I have known Steve Hallgren for many years and have seen that he is thoughtful in exercising judgment, and that he possesses keen analytical skills, a strong work ethic and a passion for excellence, all qualities which, when combined with his knowledge and experiences make Steve, I strongly believe, an excellent candidate for membership on the Stillwater Board of Education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.