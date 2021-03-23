Ron Beer
Stillwater
To the editor:
I had the privilege of working with Steve Hallgren over a significant number of years while both of us were employed at OSU and knew him to be a person of the highest integrity, dedicated to excellent teaching, responsible in fulfilling his duties, and going above and beyond in providing counsel to his students. Steve has exhibited the same character traits in serving an appointed term on the Stillwater Public School Board of Education and deserves to be elected to a full-term.
All who are voting should give their most serious consideration in casting a vote for Steve Hallgren, as he has demonstrated his strong commitment to understanding and supporting students and faculty by frequent visitation to all levels of schools, riding bus routes to understand the importance of that daily task of transporting our children, and devotes significant hours of his time to studying educational policies and critical needs of our public school system.
Respectfully, Ronald Beer – Vice President for Student Affairs at OSU – retired.
