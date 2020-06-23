Carolyn Meyer
Retired Music Educator
Stillwater Public Schools (75 - 04)
To the editor:
I am supporting Steve Hallgren in his bid for the Stillwater School Board.
I met Steve and his wife, Gerry, quite a long time ago when I taught their three children at Westwood Elementary School in my music classes. Steve served for a time as the Westwood PTA president, and was always volunteering to help in any way needed with the carnivals, artistic programs, and other activities all throughout the years his children attended the school. He was willing to go above and beyond for the sake of all the children there.
With his and Gerry’s guidance and good parenting skills, all three of their children have become very successful, productive, caring adults. This confirms what a valuable school board member he will be. His belief that education is the foundation for a successful future for our children shows the high priority he places on it. And even those of us who have no children attending the Stillwater Public Schools will still benefit from providing all children the best possible education.
Steve brings a wealth of knowledge and experience due to his teaching high school biology, his 30 years as an OSU Forest Ecology educator, and most recently, serving in the Peace Corps in Tanzania from 2017 to 2019.
Steve has pledged to efficiently communicate in a timely manner, be transparent and inclusive in decision making, and seek participation from all stakeholders as your School Board member.
I have utmost faith in Steve and trust that he will be fair, honest, and hard-working. He is the best person to serve the children of Stillwater, the teachers and support staff, the parents, the administrators, and all of us who make our home in this highly educated community.
I invite you to join me in voting for Steve Hallgren on or before June 30, 2020. Thanks for your consideration.
