Cade Crawford
Stillwater
To the editor:
Tim Hardin is the right choice for Stillwater City Council. I have known Tim for over six years. We first met when he joined the Stillwater Frontier Rotary Club. Since joining, Tim has jumped in with both feet and has been very active within the club, taking on different leadership roles of Communications Director, Sergeant at Arms, Board of Directors, and is currently President-Elect. He took a lead role in helping secure a grant through the Rotary Foundation to be able to purchase and distribute over 100 bicycle helmets to Stillwater kids. Tim also coordinated with other community groups to help raise funds to acquire bilingual English/Pashto books for Will Rogers Elementary to assist with teaching Afghan children who were relocated to Stillwater with their families.
Tim has also been active within the community in various volunteer and leadership roles. He is passionate about serving and making Stillwater a better place. Tim is level-headed, a careful and thoughtful thinker, and has the right skills and experience to be on the City Council. He will listen, carefully analyze the issues facing our community, and will have the courage to make the right decisions, for the right reasons. Please join me in voting for Tim Hardin for Stillwater City Council on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
Camille DeYong
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is my pleasure to provide this letter of strong support for Tim Hardin, who is running for Seat 4 in the Stillwater City Council. I worked with Tim for many years while we were both on the faculty in Industrial Engineering and Management at OSU. He directed a graduate program and taught several different classes during that time. One, Engineering Economic Analysis, prepares students to analyze engineering projects from a financial perspective. This knowledge is invaluable for students, but also for a city council member who has to make decisions impacting the city. More importantly, I found Tim Hardin to be a hard-working, well-prepared person who forged strong bonds with students, staff and colleagues. He cares about the bottom line, but he cares more about people. Vote for Tim Hardin on Feb. 14. Do it for the city we all love.
