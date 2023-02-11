Kyle and Rebecca Eastham
Stillwater
To the editor:
The Stillwater community will benefit from having Tim Hardin serving on City Council. He and his wife, Amy, have chosen this community to be their forever home.
Since moving to Stillwater in 2016, Tim has been involved in the community. He has been a member of Rotary for six years where he serves in leadership roles. Tim completed Leadership Stillwater and the Citizens Police Academy. He has been engaged in efforts to assist children through Resilient Payne County and the Healthy Community Healthy Children initiatives. He also volunteers his time through Our Daily Bread Food and Resource Center. Tim is currently serving our community on Stillwater’s Board of Adjustment and the Regional Airport Advisory Board.
His authentic desire to enhance our community and experience as a former small business owner, background in industrial engineering, and understanding city government make him the ideal candidate for City Council Seat 2.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.