James Cowan
Payne County Assessor
To the editor:
A good friend of mine once advised me not to be involved in other people’s campaigns. I have followed that advice for many years, but I also took an oath to work for the citizens of Payne County and at this time, I cannot stand by and not let my voice be heard.
Payne County voters will have the opportunity to elect the next Sheriff. Something they were denied as a result of the Payne County Commissioners decision to make an appointment rather than have a special election when the former Sheriff retired last summer under unusual circumstances.
Payne County deserves a Sheriff who will be fiscally responsible. The current appointee is not. The citizens deserve a Sheriff that has worked in the field among the citizens. The current appointee has not. The taxpayers of Payne County deserve a Sheriff who has a vested interest in the county. A Sheriff who is a full-time resident of the county and pays taxes in Payne County. The current appointee is not. Payne County deserves a Sheriff that will treat all employees with respect and dignity. The current appointee has not.
I have done my research and talked to the candidates. While I think both Garry McKinnis and Joe Harper are qualified and want the best for Payne County, my thoughts take me to the best long term solution for the county and its citizens. Therefore, I have decided to cast my vote for Joe Harper on June 30.
