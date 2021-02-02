Joseph Weaver
Stillwater
To the editor:
I have known and worked with Christie Hawkins for more than 20 years. I am very excited for her to be running for Stillwater City Councilor, and am confident the skills and experience she has developed in her professional life will be a tremendous asset to the community of Stillwater.
Christie has established a reputation for being an excellent collaborator and team member. She is outgoing and approachable and always willing to listen to various viewpoints as she cultivates informed perspectives based on input from others, as well as data and informational sources. Christie is also a problem-solver, willing to take on responsibility for new challenges, with the ability to consider different possibilities and work towards the best solution. She is always willing to work with others to solve problems, providing alternative suggestions when an initial request may not be possible. Finally, Christie has a level of integrity beyond reproach – an essential quality in her professional role, but even more critical for our elected officials.
Our current Stillwater City Council has done an exceptional job navigating the pandemic and guiding the continued progress of our community. Christie would be an excellent addition to our City Council, listening to feedback from our community, ensuring she is knowledgeable and prepared for discussions and making decisions based on what is best for Stillwater.
