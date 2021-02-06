Martha McMillian
Stillwater
To the editor:
As a former City Commissioner of Stillwater and as a retired employer of OSU for over 35 years, I wish to support the words of Dr. Gary Sandefur in his recent Letter to the Editor regarding Christie Hawkins for City Council.
As the director of a large advising unit on campus for students often experiencing academic difficulty, my voice was not always the most popular on campus. However, Christie would run data which many times supported predictions about student retention and methods of dealing with students on campus. Christie would support her data, no matter how unpopular.
I am confident she would follow in the same manner to seek out the needs of citizens of Stillwater and support efforts to meet those needs if elected to our city council.
I strongly support Christie Hawkins for Stillwater City Council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.