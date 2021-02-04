To the editor:
We have an important election for Stillwater City Council on Feb. 9. The Chamber of Commerce, Frontier Rotary, News Press and League of Women Voters have provided several great opportunities to get to know the various candidates and the perspectives and experience they would bring to the position. We enthusiastically support Christie Hawkins.
Christie is so approachable and immediately makes people feel at ease. Her natural inclination is to gather information, as well as input from others as she ensures her perspectives are comprehensive and inclusive and her decisions are thoughtful and well-informed. As a City Councilor this ability will easily translate to interacting with individuals and entities across Stillwater, weighing all the information and making decisions based on the collective good of the community.
Christie also works collaboratively across many different groups and personalities and welcomes diverse perspectives and dialogue. Likewise, she is always prepared to offer her views even if they may vary from the majority, because they are based on research, reflection, and experience. Her style of leadership and service would be a great asset to Stillwater as we continue to navigate these unprecedented times, but also looking forward as vaccines are available and with the hope of life becoming more normal. Christie always focuses on progress – the next step, the next question – and would undoubtedly bring that same emphasis to her role as City Councilor.
Finally, as someone who has lived in Stillwater for almost 40 years, Christie is deeply committed to the community’s continued growth and development. She will make an outstanding addition to our local government.
