Jana Comer
Stillwater
To the editor:
Stillwater TOPS chapter #OK0013 is grateful to Residence Inn, Stillwater for allowing our group to meet at their facility. TOPS, which stands for Take Off Pounds Sensibly, is an international, nonprofit , and affordable weight loss support group that focuses on healthy eating, exercise, and emotional support.
Because of the covid-19 pandemic, our previous meeting location became impractical. Our difficulty was compounded because many organizations that typically accommodate nonprofit organizations are not able to right now.
Thus, at a time when many people are facing weight gain and support groups and are more important than ever, our group was struggling to be able to meet. Residence Inn stepped up to fill a need in our community.
#OK0013 meets on Thursdays from 5-7 p.m. Visitors are welcome and encouraged to attend a TOPS meeting, and the first meeting at any chapter is free. For more information about TOPS, contact Jana Comer at (405) 385-9028 or visit www.tops.org.
