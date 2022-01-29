Gary and Jane Clark
Stillwater
To the editor:
On Feb. 8 Stillwater has some important decisions to make for the future of our city. We urge you to join us in voting for the reelection of Mayor Will Joyce and “YES” on both the ½-cent transportation tax increase and the 3% visitor tax issues.
Mayor Joyce has provided strong, thoughtful, and dedicated leadership through a difficult time. We are fortunate that he willingly and proficiently performed an often thankless job. He deserves our thanks – and our vote.
While we are at the polls, we will eagerly mark our ballots “YES” on both the transportation and visitor tax issues.
We all have justifiably complained about the condition of our Stillwater streets. The truth of the matter is that the city has not had the funds to do all that needs to be done. For example, Enid has a sales tax of 9.1% and was able to spend more than $11M on transportation last year. Muskogee, with a sales tax of 9.15%, spent $9.3M on transportation. We voters can double the amount of money (from $4M to $ 8M) currently available to fix our crumbling streets, as well as improving sidewalks and bike paths, knowing that the money MUST be spent for those purposes. Our sales tax will still be quite comparable to similarly sized cities in Oklahoma. Our individual out-of-pocket cost will be negligible – but the collective impact enormous!
The proposed visitor (lodging) tax increase will essentially be paid by visitors. It is a low 4% and has not been increased in more than 36 years and will be used to bring visitors to Stillwater, support cultural districts and attractions and provide quality of life amenities.
The new tax rate is strongly supported by most of the hospitality businesses in town. Those businesses and, indeed, all citizens of Stillwater will benefit from the economic development and quality of life improvements made possible through the dedicated additional funding.
Your vote is critical. Please, please go vote on Feb. 8 and encourage others. Let’s reelect Mayor Joyce and pass both the transportation tax and visitor tax issues. We will have a better Stillwater!
