Mike Woods
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am voting for Will Joyce for Mayor of Stillwater on February 8 and I encourage others to do the same.
The recent Mayoral Forum sponsored by the Chamber of Commerce was a great opportunity to hear perspectives and philosophies the candidates hold. The event was civil and informative. Will Joyce has a vision for Stillwater and understands the complexities public servants must deal with. He did a superb job describing our infrastructure concerns over the next decade (Kaw Pipeline, Fiber Optics, etc.).
Joyce identified several active economic development projects and has appreciation for the appropriate role city government can play. He correctly noted adequate infrastructure will be a required foundation for future economic success. I am excited about all the positive momentum in our community. A public servant that understands how to handle complex decisions and how to cooperate with private/public/nonprofit partners has the right skill set for me.
Please vote Joyce on February 8!
Pat Darlington
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Will Joyce in his re-election bid for mayor. I had the opportunity to serve with Will on City Council while he was a councilor and for his first term as mayor.
Will has a lot of traits that are pretty obvious in his daily life. He is intelligent and thoughtful, has high integrity, is a hard-worker, is focused, has a good sense of humor and is a kind and good man; he is just the same in his position as mayor.
Will was fun and challenging to serve with on council. He looks outside the box and thinks long-range; his ideas are well-thought out and expressed clearly, he is not defensive and even when we disagreed he listened respectfully and was open to other ideas.
One thing Will has done during his tenure that was especially notable even before COVID hit (and critical during the pandemic) is his outreach and relationship building with other mayors in Oklahoma as well as across the US. Locally, Will’s collaboration with Stillwater’s business, medical, educational and nonprofit communities makes Stillwater a better place to live, work and play.
Good and involved citizens create good elected officials; showing up to VOTE is our privilege and responsibility as citizens. Join me in voting for Will Joyce on Tuesday, February 8 at your normal polling location. Or, VOTE early Thursday or Friday (Feb. 3rd & 4th) at the Payne County Administration building at 6th & Duck. Thank you!
