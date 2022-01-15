Calvin Anthony
Stillwater
To the editor:
To the Citizens of Stillwater:
On Feb. 8 Stillwater will have a very important election for Mayor of Stillwater. I will be supporting incumbent Mayor Will Joyce.
I had the pleasure of working with Mayor Joyce in various circumstances and always found him to be an excellent listener and leader. In these very difficult times, Stillwater needs a common sense, good leader who understands and knows how to make tough decisions even in the face of unhappy, name-calling dissidents.
As a former mayor, legislator and businessman, I know and understand the pressure and price that sometimes comes with public service. I believe our Mayor and Councilors have done an exceptional job of steering our community through these very difficult times, and I hope you will support our Mayor with your vote.
Mayor Joyce and the other councilors used their best judgment to help our community get through this pandemic. I hope you will join me in voting and supporting Mayor Will Joyce Feb. 8.
