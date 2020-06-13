Justin Bias
Yale
To the editor:
My name is Justin Bias and this is just my opinion, but allow me to shortly tell of my “credibility.” I used to work for the Payne County Sheriff’s Office and left at the end of December 2019. I worked for Sheriffs Carl Hiner, Noel Bagwell, R.B. Hauf and Kevin Woodward; all of whom were good sheriffs in their own right. I am writing because I love Payne County and have lived here most of my life, but things need to change.
My desire is not to point fingers, but to draw your attention in a certain direction. I want to see the best for Payne County. Sometimes people just keep going with the flow, because “well, that is how we have always done it.” That’s the way it has always been, is not always the best answer for every circumstance. A new dawn, like 2020 has presented us, needs a new leadership.
In PCSO the Sheriff gets to appoint his own people in authority under his chain-of-command. This is the way it should be. However, if the Sheriff is not the right leader then those under him, which he has appointed, become more problematic. I had the privilege or you may say curse to watch the steady decline of leadership, ethical behavior and morale among the PCSO brothers and sisters.
In this field of work, you become family and to stay alive the family must stay together. Under the wrong leadership the family starts falling apart and fighting internally. This is only a metaphor, of course, but in my opinion PCSO needs the right leadership.
With the office of Sheriff comes great authority and responsibility that most people are not aware of. I have seen good sheriffs and I have seen not so good ones. When the right person for the job has been voted in by the voice of the people then things can run according to plan. When the wrong person is in position, chaos can operate. I do not believe my fellow Payne County residents want to see any more chaos this year.
You know as well as I do that a lot of things take place behind the closed doors of PCSO that most people will never know about. And most times the story that is told is the story they want told. This is why it is important to have a Sheriff of integrity behind the helm. A sheriff that can and will stand up and lead.
We need a Sheriff that has a heart for Payne County. A Sheriff that is a proven leader, who has the experience leading PCSO, is a person of great character, and it’s just in his blood to be a great law enforcement leader. There is a well experienced candidate that fits this bill completely. His name is Gary McKinnis.
