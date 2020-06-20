Glenna Craig
Payne County Clerk
To the editor:
As a county elected official, and someone who has served in Payne County government for over 32 years I have prayed about, and weighed the decision of writing a letter of support in the race for Payne County Sheriff, but I believe that I have a duty to the taxpayers of Payne County to voice my opinion in regard to who will be the newly elected Sheriff in Payne County, and who will honor the office and serve the citizens with integrity, experience, and honesty. As the County Clerk for Payne County I am the administrator over the county finances, payroll, and records, that is why I offer my support for Garry McKinnis for Payne County Sheriff. Garry proved during his many years in the Sheriff’s department to be honest, trustworthy, and fiscally responsible. Garry believes that the Sheriff’s department is there to serve the citizens, and he, along with his deputies, should be out in the county with the public, should assist other agencies and forge good working relationships, and should be an active member of our community, as he always has been, along with his wife, and family.
The office of Sheriff was left vacant by a recent retirement, and the person in office now is an appointee of the Commission who has only lived in Payne County less than a year, and owns property, and pays taxes in another county. I believe the citizens have the right to choose who represents them, and you have that opportunity on June 30th to elect a man who has over 30 years of experience. Garry is someone who understands the finances of the county and will be fiscally responsible with taxpayer’s money and knows the regulations of law enforcement. Garry cares about Payne County citizens enough to come out of retirement to get the office of the Payne County Sheriff back to the people, officers back out in the county, and to get the funding of the office back to being fiscally responsible to the taxpayers. Garry is a man of his word, and an honorable law enforcement officer with over 30 years of experience. Please join me in voting Garry McKinnis Payne County Sheriff on June 30 for a better Payne County for all of us.
