Billy Bartram
Stillwater
To the editor:
I have been involved in law enforcement in Payne County for close to 28 years. Mr. McKinnis served as Undersheriff for two sheriffs in Payne County. During his tenure he along with Bonita Stadler started a tax warrant program thru the Treasury’s office that has set the standard past and present for Treasury’s Offices all over the state of Oklahoma.
Mr. McKinnis took a very loosely organized mount patrol and made it a more formal unit. This unit was used in the Homecoming Parades, the local fairs, area searches involving missing persons, etc. The Mounted Patrol was one of the first on scene at the tragic events of Homecoming Parade. The unit was used in a walking memorial to the victims of that accident the following year.
I have worked for Mr. McKinnis and Mr. Woodward, while they were both Undersheriff. Without thought or hesitation, I would be proud to have Mr. McKinnis as my Sheriff. When it comes to June 30th and people go to the poles to cast their vote, I would encourage you to put a check mark by Gary Mckinnis name and bring back To Payne County the same Honesty, Loyalty and Ethical behavior that has been a long standing tradition of the Payne Sheriff’s Office.
