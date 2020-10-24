Jennifer McKee
Stillwater
To the editor:
I was born and raised in Stillwater, and there’s no other place I would rather raise my family. We have good jobs here, and we strive to build a place that will give our children the same freedoms and opportunities. I support Dr. Aaron Means for State House of Representatives District 34. his 27 years of military service tells me that he knows what our veterans need most. I would entrust him with this task based on his strong character, which I have witnessed time and time again. He is very professional and kind, and so solid in his beliefs. He has constitutionally based, innovative ideas that will allow us to thrive instead of simply raising taxes. He will vote for the bills and laws that District 34 needs.
My family, friends and I wholeheartedly appreciate and agree with his stance on education: Dr. Means believes that it is the parents’ responsibility, since we know our kids better than anyone. We should not leave that up to others, whether it’s the state, the church or other teachers. Those all play vital roles, but none can replace a discerning parent. He and his wife have shown they are committed to the utmost excellence in caring for others, based on their knowledge and understanding of how things work. They have already raised five healthy-minded, stable children. They are passing the torch.
Now more than ever, we need someone like him to build up this town in the ways that he has envisioned.
We need to elect Dr. Aaron Means for State House of Representatives District 34, because he has proven his concern and dedication to other individuals and their families – big picture all the way down.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.