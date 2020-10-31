Brice Chaffin
Stillwater
To the editor:
We are barreling towards the end of the most divisive election season our nation has ever seen since November 1860. Doubtless you are as fatigued as I of the constant battling of politicians, because we don’t need another politician, we need a statesman. But what are the attributes of a statesman? I propose that a statesman is a man of wisdom, vision, integrity, and courage.
A statesman is a man of wisdom. Proverbs 8:15 says: By [wisdom] kings reign and rulers issue decrees that are just. Dr. Means understands what the role of government is. He knows that our basic rights are given by God and secured by our Constitution, and for a bill to be a “Just decree” it must pass this litmus test.
A statesman is a man of vision. Proverbs 29:18 says: Where there is no vision, the people perish. Dr. Means has a plan already for when he takes office, and it’s a good one. Ask him what bills he plans on proposing, or take a look at the issues on his website at: drmeansforhouse.com
A statesman is a man of integrity. Proverbs 29:2 says: When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; but when a wicked man rules, the people groan. I personally know Aaron Means, and can vouch that his character and integrity are solid. His Lord and Savior is Jesus Christ, he was wise in his choice of a wife, (behind every great man is a great woman.) He is a man of conviction, and unlike a politician can be trusted.
A statesman is a man of courage. Proverbs 29:25 says: The fear of man brings a snare, but whoever trusts in the Lord shall be safe. Dr. Means is not afraid to take a stand and make the right decisions, even when it is tough. I have heard him speak boldly on sensitive but necessary issues. Our state will certainly have to take a hard look at funding and the budget in a post-Covid climate, and Dr. Means is the man to make those tough decisions that will most benefit our state.
Presidential elections are important, even here in this reddest of the red state where there is perhaps no guesswork on who will carry Oklahoma. However, the race for HD34 is possibly the most important decision the people of Stillwater have this election. I urge you to cast your vote for Dr. Means. Don’t just hope and pray for a good outcome. As Thomas Paine once said: Throw not the burden of the day upon Providence, but “show your faith by your works,” that God may bless you.
