Connie Parker
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dr. Means is a dedicated Christian, husband, father, friend and community leader. Without hesitation, I wholeheartedly endorse Dr. Aaron Means for House of Representative District 34.
As a public school teacher, I want a leader that is dedicated to faith, liberty and service.
Faith – Dr. Means is one of the most loyal, honest, and humble men I have ever met. I have been honored to work with Dr. Means during the past three years. He is a witness of God’s love to everyone he meets. He is a compassionate conservative that believes in the sanctity of life.
Liberty – Dr. Means believes in protecting your liberties, your freedom of speech, your right to own guns, and your right to educate your children as you believe and he is an avid supporter of our schools.
Service – While in the United States Air Force and United States Public Health Service, Dr. Means served our wonderful country for 27 years. He could have retired from service but he has chosen to continue to serve. Dr. Means serves in his church and he services in a variety of community organizations including American Legion, Stillwater Police Department chaplain, Payne County Jail Ministry, Shiloh’s Place board member, Associate member of Payne County Republican Women Club, Lions Club and a volunteer with Our Daily Bread Food Bank and First United Methodist Church Community Dinner Outreach. He is the founder of two programs to help others – Oklahoma Giving Forward and Man to Man Mentoring Program.
Please vote for Faith, Liberty, and Service. Vote Dr. Aaron Means for State Representative, District 34.
