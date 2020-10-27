Lori Womack-Kloxin
Stillwater
To the editor:
As a counselor in public education for over 20 years, I have a first-hand glimpse into the lives of students and their families. I see the needs, the struggles, and the areas where we can do a better job of encouraging healthy individuals, families, and societies. I feel like Dr. Means is very qualified to address these issues and advocate for change. I have personally known Aaron for several years. He is undoubtedly a man who exhibits honesty, strong family values, faith, integrity, and determination! These traits compel him to continue his journey to listen to the needs and selflessly serve others. The party platform that he stands for represents the values we must embrace in order to bring about the reformation which will lead to true and lasting change in our families and culture. As a voter in Payne county, I would like to endorse and show my support for Dr. Aaron Means as our next House of Representative for District 34.
John Chaffin
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dr. Aaron Means is a personal friend of mine. He is eminently qualified to serve as our District 34 State House Representative.
Dr. Means, a former health care professional, is Pro-Life, Pro-Family, Pro-Education. He is a man of deep spiritual convictions. His conservative values are best suited to represent us in District 34.
I encourage everyone to vote for Dr. Means District 34 Oklahoma State House of Representatives.
Eillo Pannell
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dr. Aaron Means is someone my family and I have known for many years. He is a Christian, family man, and community servant. He has proven this by his life’s work as a dental health professional in the United States Air Force and Indian Health Dental Clinic where he has since retired. He also serves as a spiritual leader in both ministry and mentorship.
Dr. Means believes in putting God first. He has a strong reputation for doing what he believes is right and is wholly committed to the betterment of those around him. It is this conviction and commitment to service that will benefit the City of Stillwater and the State of Oklahoma.
