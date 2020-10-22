Carolyn L. McLarty
Stillwater
To the editor:
Dear Voters in Stillwater,
By living in Oklahoma State House District #34, we have a rare opportunity to make a BIG difference in our representation on Nov. 3, 2020!
Currently, at the Oklahoma Capitol, we are being represented by a person who supports the liberal philosophies promoted by California’s U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris and U.S. Representative Nancy Pelosi. Our Incumbent State Representative apparently supports the radical 2020 Democrat Platform which clearly goes against conservative Oklahoma values.
I believe the majority of Payne County residents support our law enforcement officers, believe in the rule of law, respect life at all ages, agree that all people should be treated fairly; and, can see that funding, safety, and choices in education are essential for every student to have opportunities to succeed.
On Election Day we have a chance to elect a man of exceptional integrity who stands for life and equality. His name is Dr. Aaron Means. Dr. Means is well qualified, has served our country with distinction, and is willing to sacrifice personally to serve this District. He has clearly stated his beliefs about life, liberty, and opportunity for all.
Dr. Aaron Means can bring a unique perspective that is lacking in our Oklahoma House. He is a staunch conservative Black Republican. As a retired military dentist, he is a man with professional military medical and organizational experience. Dr. Means has strongly held Christian beliefs and a gentle giant manner of expressing himself that will give us excellent representation. He will listen to you, he will follow through on his promises, and; like few others, when he speaks, people want to listen.
He can take this job gracefully, with your vote!
Join me in proudly supporting Dr. Aaron Means for Oklahoma State House District 34!
