Hannah White
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am writing this letter asking you to support Ashley Moore for Stillwater Public School Board on June 30. I have had the genuine pleasure of knowing the Moore family for nearly 10 years, but first knew Ashley as my junior AP English teacher. I remember her class being different than other English classes I had previously taken in the Stillwater Public School system – stimulating and fun, yet challenging and demanding. I learned to think creatively, write with precision, and read critically, all while keeping an open mind. These are skills that helped me prepare for college, law school, and now a career as an attorney.
More than that, Ashley was a teacher who genuinely cared about her students, both academically and personally. She was invested in each of our lives, and would do whatever it took to ensure our success and well-being. Now, knowing her as an involved community member, church member, and mom, I am certain she will bring the same passion and care to her position on the SPS School Board. I hope that you will take the time on June 30 to vote for Ashley Moore and do your part to make the future of Stillwater Public Schools bright for our kids. They deserve it.
Angie & Jeremy Bale
Stillwater
To the editor:
Ashley combines her past, present, and future to impact Stillwater education. Ashley has roots in the school system with first-hand knowledge of the educators struggle. Her experiences as a local business owner provide a backdrop for the cooperation needed between citizens, municipal government our school system and local businesses. Ashley has two children, developing in our school system and she walks the same challenges of so many other parents each day. With her past experiences and active involvement in the struggles of today, she is capable of the hard work necessary to learn from past, positively impact today and help define the future.
