Colby Torress
Glencoe
To the editor:
I am an educator with Stillwater Public Schools. I am voicing my support of Superintendent Washington, who graciously took the reins when our previous administration abruptly left. She prevented our district from spiraling into chaos.
I am voicing support of Assistant Superintendent Walker who has ensured our students have had a stellar education despite the unpredictability of a global pandemic.
Lastly I am voicing support of the Board of Education who have listened objectively to the concerns, questions, and challenges facing students, parents, and teachers. I do not envy any of them as they have had to navigate difficulties with poise, grace, empathy and understanding.
I find it unfortunate that Secretary Walters would insert himself in Stillwater Schools policy without all the facts nor understanding of the delicate issues facing our students both cisgender and trans/non-binary. His motivations are rather transparent and in my opinion he is exploiting our students for his own potential political gain. He will likely try to use Stillwater as a political taking point for his campaign for State Superintendent. I say shame on him.
I could not be more proud to be under our current leadership and could not be more proud to be a Pioneer. It is never easy to do the right thing but I firmly believe Stillwater Schools has always put the safety of all students at the forefront of their decisions. I commend our district leadership for thoughtfully evaluating the restroom issue and I fully support whatever conclusion they may reach.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.