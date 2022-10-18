Margaret Potter
Stillwater
To the editor:
I wholeheartedly urge all voters in District 34 to re-elect Trish Ranson as our representative!
While I was born and raised in upstate New York, we moved to Oklahoma several years ago. Moving to another part of the country can be a little scary but Oklahomans are so friendly, great storytellers, that I instantly felt at home.
It was a native Oklahoman who first told me about Trish, her long and successful career as an elementary music teacher at Westwood and as a conductor of the OSU Youth Choir. And I learned she is a wife, mother and someone who cares about her community.
She is logical, organized and caring! As I learned more about her work and the committees she serves on like Education Appropriations, Health Services, Agriculture and Rural Development and Career Tech, well that pretty much said it for me.
We need Trish Ranson to continue to get the job done on behalf of all of us. I love our neighborhood in Stillwater and enjoy seeing re-elect Trish Ranson signage. Now – let’s all vote on Tuesday, Nov. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.