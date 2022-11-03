Carolynn Macallister
Stillwater
To the editor:
I am writing in support of Trish Ranson’s candidacy to serve as OK District 34 State Representative. Over the past four years, I have discussed and worked with Trish directly on critical legislative issues that affect the health and well-being of citizens in our district and know her to be a person of integrity. She always listens thoughtfully, does due diligence on issues, and makes decisions based on protecting the rights and well-being of all citizens she represents. It is important to emphasize that Rep. Ranson keeps all her promises to the citizens of District 34 and does not let special interest groups and corporations control her choices. She is known in the legislature as a representative of authenticity, reliability and someone that listens carefully and then “gets things done.”
Over the past four years, Representative Ranson has been a champion of public education, protecting citizen rights, enhancing health and well-being, and strengthening the OK economy. Trish judiciously participates on her OK House Committees and in the House Chamber in a bi-partisan style. She is not afraid to speak up for citizens of District 34. Considering the tremendous negative impact COVID-19 has had on all OK citizens and the state’s economy, as well as the numerous serious challenges the State of Oklahoma must solve, we absolutely need a representative with legislative experience. Rep. Ranson has proven she can effectively represent us and make decisions in the best interest of the citizens in House District 34 while balancing the competing needs of the state. It is imperative we have legislators in our state government that speak up, ask questions, and get things done – that is Trish Ranson. Vote Ranson to represent District 34 on Nov. 8, 2022.
Pat Darlington
Stillwater
To the editor:
It has been really amazing to watch Trish Ranson during her first two terms grow into her position as District 34 State Representative. She has studied issues, gathered information from stakeholders, researched for facts and made relationships with her legislative cohort; her confidence, courage and humility have developed alongside her knowledge and skills.
I am not only encouraging you to vote for Trish Ranson for District 34 but to, also, support her in this position by keeping her informed of your state concerns, asking questions and sending her an occasional (or more) pat-on-the-back email.
