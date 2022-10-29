Kevin Zamborsky
Stillwater
To the editor:
It is my great pleasure to endorse Trish Ranson for the Oklahoma House of Representatives District 34. I have known Trish for 19 years now, first as a fellow music teacher, then as a band parent, eventually serving as the band booster president, and finally as our representative in the Oklahoma House. In each role, she displays tremendous professionalism, compassion, and a sincere motivation to serve her community. Trish collaborates well with others, and helps individuals with differing ideas learn to work together to find common ground. As a four-year member of the House, Trish has done an incredible job representing the people of our community while also working to improve the quality of life for all Oklahomans. I can think of no individual I would rather have representing me in our state government!
I encourage everyone to get out and vote on Nov. 8 – not for a party, but for individuals who will represent our community. Without a doubt, Trish Ranson is a tremendous woman of character who will serve the residents of Stillwater exceedingly well, and I hope she will earn your vote.
