Wade Watkins
Stillwater
To the editor:
As Election Day approaches, I’d like to share with you just a sampling of the reasons I’ll be voting to re-elect Representative Trish Ranson for House District 34.
I have been solidly Team Trish since the day she announced her candidacy in 2018 because of what I’d witnessed her doing in Stillwater throughout the fifteen years prior to her filing. After winning that first election, Rep. Ranson immediately embraced her role in the House, authoring important legislation for our state, rooted in her desire to improve our community. Whether someone chats with her during her Tuesdays with Trish sessions, or simply bends her ear in the church parking lot or at a community event, they can know she is listening to their concerns and will be actively seeking ways to address them with her colleagues in the legislature.
Representative Ranson’s ability to advocate for all her constituents rather than simply tow the party line is very important to me. She does this by working with all members of the legislature to represent all Oklahomans. This has been evidenced in the variety of conversations she has with educators like myself, business owners, and industry stakeholders to discuss potential solutions to the challenges we must address. Ranson understands how critical economic development is to the growth of our state, particularly as we continue to recover from the economic downturn we began to face in March of 2020. Her continued involvement with the Stillwater Chamber of Commerce, NOC, OSU, and Meridian Technology shows her desire for Stillwater to remain at the forefront of that economic recovery and her recognition of the critical role education plays in that effort.
When she announced her desire to run for office in 2018, Trish Ranson promised she would engage with constituents, bridge differences, and support policies that put the people of Oklahoma first. I believe she’s made good on that promise and for that reason and countless others I urge you to join me in voting to send her back to represent us at the Oklahoma State Capitol.
